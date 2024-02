Hula is a form of dance that increases strength, flexibility, and gracefulness. It is also used for community building, timing, coordination, memory, cultural appreciation, and more. The Federated Church in Edgartown hosts “Hula Flow for Seniors” with Shanta Gabriel on Mondays, 3 to 4 pm. It is also offered at Howes House on Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 am. Suggested donation: $10.