Oak Bluffs: Full moon, beach cleanup, library’s future, Ambler Wormley, and senior center

“Try to realize it’s all within yourself, no one else can make you change /And to see you’re really only very small, and life flows on within you and without you.” —George Harrison

Our February full moon will rise on the 24th, which will be 02-24-2024 for anyone looking for a lucky number! This moon is the Snow Moon, as February is typically the snowiest month in the U.S. It certainly has been for the Island, with our first big snowfall last week. We’ll see if the snow lasts until the full moon! Native American names for this moon refer to animals (Bald Eagle Moon, Bear Moon) and the scarcity of the season (the Cherokee name is Hungry Moon).

The Beach Befrienders will be cleaning the waterfront in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 2 pm until Moonrise. Bring your friends and meet the Vineyard Conservation Society at Owen Park for gloves and bags, or bring your own and help keep our shoreline clean of trash.

School vacation is next week, Feb. 26 – March 1. We have our vacation one week later than the rest of the state, which is great, as it makes travel a bit easier. I wish our teachers, administrators, building staff, and students a fun and restful break!

The Vineyard usually gets a little quiet over vacation week, with lots of Islanders escaping to tropical shores or snowy slopes. This is not a winter for travel for me, and to be honest, I’m OK with that. There is something to be said for staying put and enjoying the peace and beauty we have right here. A few weekend trips will break up the winter months. If you have a favorite weekend getaway, let me know — I’m looking for ideas!

If you are parents looking for things to do over vacation, check out the Family Center schedule. On Saturday, there is a Story-Walk at the FARM Institute from 10:30 am to noon. You can get your little ones in the water at the Y on Monday for “Swim with Me,” from 11 to noon. Play groups at the center are every day; contact the Family Center for times and more info at mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.

The library has activities over the break, too. They will be closed on Friday, Feb. 23, so the staff can complete CPR/First Aid training with the Oak Bluffs Fire Department. But on Saturday morning, there will be an important meeting to share ideas for the future of the Oak Bluffs library. From 10 to 11:30 am, come and share your wishes and ideas for the library — the staff wants your input.

All week at the library, there is a Black History Scavenger Hunt daily. Check the library website for details and the schedule for school vacation week, at oakbluffslibrary.org.

There will be a new site on the African American Heritage Trail in Oak Bluffs, honoring Ambler Wormley, who was a town businessman, homeowner, and politician in the early 1900s. He moved to Martha’s Vineyard at age 10 in 1902, and went on to own properties and businesses, including a gas station and auto repair shop on New York Avenue, which he sold to Nelson DeBettencourt in 1947. The plaque in his name will be placed at DeBettencourt’s Garage. It is wonderful to see an important part of our town’s history honored this way!

Save the date, and start rehearsing: The Lip-Sync Contest is coming! The annual super-fun benefit for Friends of Family Planning will be at the Loft this year on Friday, March 22, from 7 to 10 pm. There are cash prizes for winners, and the audience is the judge. Get your costumes ready, and enter your act at fofpmvi@gmail.com.

Our Senior Center is continuing great exercise classes and events every day. See all the info and Zoom links on the COA’s newsletter, which you can find by searching the COA on the town website (oakbluffsma.gov). Or just call Rose, she needs to hear your voice: 508-693-4509. If you are a senior in need of fuel assistance, you must — you guessed it — call Rose! Fuel assistance is available for island residents 60 and over.

Happy birthday to the wonderful Sarah Omer on Feb. 23! She shares the day with Jeannie Wright, and we also honor and remember Gloria Wong. My daughter-in-law Natalie Feliciano celebrates on the 25th, which was also the birthday of George Harrison. Balloons go to Madame Pilates, Judy Kranz, on the 28th, along with Sue Jade Fleming and the super-mom Meehan twins: Jackie (Millard) and Kurstin (Moore). Fella Cecilio celebrates his leap year birthday on the 29th.

