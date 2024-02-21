Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 12 – 16, 2024

Edgartown

Feb. 15, Marshall D. Cook and Isabelle D. Cook, trustees of Cook Family Trust, sold 3 Winter St. Unit D and 32 North Water St. Unit E to Untameable RE LLC for $3,949,000.

Feb. 15, Temple Emanu-El, also known as Temple Emanu-El of Westfield, N.J., sold 6 Kent Harbor Road to Branch Martha’s Vineyard LLC for $2,800,000.

Feb. 16, Kimberly A. Hathaway, trustee of Hathaway Family Revocable Trust, sold 19 the Boulevard to Michelle Gilelan and Shawn Achor, trustees of Indigobeard Trust, for $2,950,000.

Feb. 16, Reagh Atkinson and Kathleen Atkinson sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 351 Week 30 to Marc Schumacher and Jennifer Schumacher for $18,000.

Feb. 16, Loretta F. Carter sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 510 Week 27 to Lowell D’Souza and Mary Kate D’Souza for $25,000.

Feb. 16, Loretta F. Carter sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 306 Week 26 to Lowell D’Souza and Mary Kate D’Souza for $25,000.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 14, Richard Medeiros sold 8 Circuit Ave. Extension Unit 14 to Kevin F. Bradley for $599,000.

West Tisbury

Feb. 16, Alan R. Cottle sold 0 Red Farm Road to Amy C. Look and Gary R. Look for $1,000,000.

Multiple towns

Feb. 16, Holmes Hole Properties LLC sold 66 Holmes Hole Road in Oak Bluffs, 542 Sailors Burying Ground in Tisbury, and 0 Down Island Farms in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury, to Virginios Properties LLC for $1,600,000.