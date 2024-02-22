SSA temporarily suspends 5:30 am ferry

The Steamship Authority will halt the 5:30 am ferry departing from the Island, starting next week.

According to an online announcement made on Monday, pier replacement work at the Vineyard Haven Terminal was supposed to start on Tuesday, canceling the 5:30 am departure from the Vineyard for that day. However, the replacement was delayed to the following Monday, Feb. 26.

“We are working to get cranes on-Island to dismantle the transfer bridges,” SSA communications director Sean Driscoll said when asked about the delay.

All bookings have been moved to other trips, and the first trip off the Island will be 6 am during the pier replacement. The pier replacement is expected to take 39 days from start to finish, according to Driscoll.

A summary of the Jan. 16 meeting between the SSA board and the Port Council shows the authority entered into a $556,524 contract with Coastal Marine Construction of Stoughton in January for the placement of the pier at Vineyard Haven Terminal’s second slip.