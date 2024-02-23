Delegation of Edgartown Democrats to be elected

An Edgartown delegation will head to the state Democratic Convention in early June. Edgartown members of the Democratic Party will convene virtually on Zoom for the 2024 Edgartown Caucus on Saturday, March 2 at 10 am to elect a delegation to go to the convention. The delegation will consist of four delegates and four alternate members to represent Edgartown, according to a press release. Registration for the caucus can be completed at https://bit.ly/3OJ2geh.

Any Democrat registered to vote in Edgartown can run to be a delegate.

Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Edgartown who turned 16 years old by Feb. 15 can vote and be elected as delegates or alternate members during the caucus. The release states that “youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, veterans, members of the LGBTQ+ community” who are not elected as a part of the delegation are encouraged to apply to be “add-on delegates” at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention/.

The state Democratic Convention will be held in person at the DCU Center in Worcester on Saturday, June 1.

Those interested in attending the caucus or getting involved with the Edgartown Democratic Committee can contact Edgartown Democratic Town Committee chair, Carla Cooper, at carlacoop@comcast.net or 508-269-9140.