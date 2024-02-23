O.B. library to host emergency prep talk

The Oak Bluffs Public Library will host a Community Climate Discussion about Emergency Preparedness on March 2 from 1:30 to 3 pm.

West Tisbury emergency management director Russ Hartenstine will speak at the event, as will Nelson Wirtz, the Oak Bluffs fire–EMS chief and emergency management director. A question-and-answer period will follow the talk.

Hartenstine and Wirtz will discuss how to prepare for severe natural events — including hurricanes, blizzards, flooding, and wildfires — as well as downed trees, power outages, contaminated water and more.

Hartenstine and Wirtz will also detail how to develop an emergency communication plan, including how to stay informed with the CodeRED emergency notification system.

The talk will also focus on the differences between sheltering in place, inside an on-Island shelter, and evacuating.

Attendees will also learn about basic disaster supplies and preparing a “go-bag.”

Hartenstine and Wirtz will also discuss available emergency volunteer positions.

No registration is required. For more information, email oakb_mail@clamsnet.org.