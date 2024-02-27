Steamship warns of cancellations starting Wednesday

The Steamship Authority is warning passengers on the Nantucket and Vineyard routes of possible ferry cancellations Wednesday and Thursday.

The ferry service says that cancellations could begin midday on Wednesday on the Vineyard route; for Nantucket, cancellations are expected all of Wednesday and into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for both days in Dukes and Nantucket counties, forecasting that winds will reach 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour. The advisory is expected to end at 6 am on Thursday.

The service reports that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could come down causing few power outages. The Vineyard is also forecasted to receive up to 3-quarters-of-an-inch of rain.

The Steamship is waiving change and cancellation fees for travel scheduled for all day Wednesday and Thursday morning through noon. To change or modify a reservation, visit steamshipauthority.com, or call the Reservation Office at (508) 477-8600, or visit a terminal.