Congress’s disgrace: the failure to reform immigration

Congress once again failed to resolve the critical immigration problem plaguing the southern border of the United States. Thousands of undocumented migrants are crossing into the country. Just a year and a half ago, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. According to the MV Times, some called it “a political stunt.” Numerous Islanders immediately provided the migrants with food, clothing, and other necessities and even took them into their homes.

Recently, a small bipartisan group of three senators tried. Led by James Lankford (R-Ok.), they failed to persuade their Republican colleagues to bring their proposal to a vote in the Senate. Lankford, an ordained Southern Baptist minister, is one of the most conservative Republicans in the Senate. The other negotiators were Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and the White House.

Because Lankford’s views prevailed in the proposal, the Wall Street Journal editorial board said that the bill was “the most restrictive migrant legislation in decades.” It went on: “previous immigration talks have involved trading security measures for legalizing more immigration. There is little of the latter in this bill…no general pathway to citizenship or green cards for most illegal immigrants already in the U.S.” It was, the Journal said, “a border security bill worth passing.” Senate leaders, including minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), supported it. McConnell said the bill included “direct and immediate solutions to the crisis at our southern border.”

But it failed. Republicans in the House and Senate view the border crisis as a campaign issue, not one worth solving. Even so, the Journal concluded that “the Senate bill has reforms Trump never came close to getting.”

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering new measures, such as a provision in the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act. It authorizes the president to suspend immigration for those he determines to be “detrimental to the interests of the United States.” Even if he reinstated the Trump-era “Stay in Mexico” and other programs, they would have little impact, given the number of people trying to enter the U.S. and the lack of financial resources to implement them.

The basic question is this: what branch of government is responsible for regulating immigration into the United States? The answer lies within Article I, Section 8, of the Constitution, which simply states that “Congress shall have the power…to establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization.”

The “shall have” in this sentence is uncompromising: it does not mean “may have,” “might have”, or “will have.” It is the imperative voice: no other branch of government, neither the president nor the justices of the Supreme Court, shall make the rules and regulations regarding new arrivals into the country.

In 2012, by executive order, President Barack Obama created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program. It allowed children, known as Dreamers, who came to the United States as children, to remain here under certain circumstances. Today, there are about 800,000 people who qualify. They must register with the Department of Homeland Security and renew their registration every two years. In 2021, a federal judge ruled that the program was likely unconstitutional because only Congress had the authority to implement it. Yet he allowed those Dreamers currently protected by the program to keep their status and allow DACA renewals.

Congress can resolve the crisis of thousands of undocumented migrants flowing across the southern border of the United States, despite higher deportations by Biden officials as opposed to those by the Trump administration. Look what happened during the Reagan administration.

When President Reagan took office in 1981, he asked Congress to overhaul the United States immigration procedures. His thinking was clear about how new arrivals to America enrich our culture, society, and economic well being. In his final address, he noted that “other countries may seek to compete with us; but in one vital area, as a beacon of freedom and opportunity that draws the people of the world, no country on Earth comes close.… This, I believe, is one of the most important sources of America’s greatness.”

Immigration was so important to him, he said that “we lead the world because, unique among nations, we draw our people — our strength — from every country and every corner of the world. And by doing so we continuously renew and enrich our nation.… This quality is vital to our future as a nation. If we ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost.”

Reagan was proud when Congress passed the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986. He noted at the time that it was “the most comprehensive reform of our immigration laws since 1952…. Further, it’s an excellent example of a truly successful bipartisan effort.… Our objective is only to establish a reasonable, fair, orderly, and secure system of immigration into this country and not to discriminate in any way against particular nations or people.”

President George W. Bush pushed Congress to reform the nation’s immigration system. Senators Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.) worked together to develop the Comprehensive Immigration Act of 2007. Unlike the Reagan years, it too failed to Bush’s disappointment. He was ready to sign it into law.

Now, Republicans blame President Joe Biden and his Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, for having “open borders.” The House of Representatives on February 13 impeached Mayorkas along partisan lines (the vote was 214 to 213). But that charge is nonsense.

There is no hope however that this Congress will act in a bipartisan manner. The House recently passed the child tax credit bill by a bipartisan vote of 357 to 70. If the Senate agrees, it will become law. So could immigration reform. But the prospects are beyond dim, they are nil.

Jack Fruchtman, who lives in Aquinnah, is preparing a fourth edition of his book, “The Supreme Court and Constitutional Law.”