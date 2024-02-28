Court Report Feb. 6 – 16, 2024

Feb. 6
Vernon Welch, Aquinnah; 38, larceny from building, two counts of malicious destruction of property, larceny of drugs: continued to pretrial hearing.
Feb. 9
Alessandro Desouza, Vineyard Haven; 34, speeding in violation of special regulation, license suspended, no inspection/sticker, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, class E drug possession: continued to pretrial hearing.
Alessandro De Souza, Edgartown; 35, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, use of an electronic device while operating motor vehicle: case closed.
Luis Barbosa, Edgartown; 53, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: case closed.
Igor Dias Tanos, Hyannis; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Igor Tanos, Centerville; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, equipment violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
Igor Tanos, Centerville; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, lights violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
Feb. 12
Donald Gentry, Vineyard Haven; 60, abuse prevention order violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
Melquisedequ Vital, Boston; 35, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding in violation of special regulation: case closed.
Feb. 15
Lisa Nickowal, Vineyard Haven; 36, uninsured motor vehicle, suspended registration, no inspection/sticker: case closed.
Thomas Grimm, West Tisbury; 33, left scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
Brian Stoliker, Vineyard Haven; 40, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.
Andre Vieira, Oak Bluffs; 36, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: case closed.
Feb. 16
Wedison Deaguiar, Oak Bluffs; 22, uninsured motor vehicle, suspended registration, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Jeferson Da Silva Costa, Edgartown; 26, inspection/sticker no, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Rozalia De Paulo Costa, Vineyard Haven; 43, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: case closed.
Henrik Defreitas, Edgartown; 19, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, improper operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Henrik Defreitas, Edgartown; 19, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, improper operation of motor vehicle, aftermarket lighting, noncompliant: continued to pretrial hearing.
Moacir Gaspar Jr., Edgartown; 29, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: case closed.
Gerardo Lozoyo, Vineyard Haven; 53, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.