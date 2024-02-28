Court Report Feb. 6 – 16, 2024

Feb. 6

Vernon Welch, Aquinnah; 38, larceny from building, two counts of malicious destruction of property, larceny of drugs: continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 9

Alessandro Desouza, Vineyard Haven; 34, speeding in violation of special regulation, license suspended, no inspection/sticker, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, class E drug possession: continued to pretrial hearing.

Alessandro De Souza, Edgartown; 35, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, use of an electronic device while operating motor vehicle: case closed.

Luis Barbosa, Edgartown; 53, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: case closed.

Igor Dias Tanos, Hyannis; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Igor Tanos, Centerville; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, equipment violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Igor Tanos, Centerville; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, lights violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 12

Donald Gentry, Vineyard Haven; 60, abuse prevention order violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Melquisedequ Vital, Boston; 35, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding in violation of special regulation: case closed.

Feb. 15

Lisa Nickowal, Vineyard Haven; 36, uninsured motor vehicle, suspended registration, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Thomas Grimm, West Tisbury; 33, left scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Brian Stoliker, Vineyard Haven; 40, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Andre Vieira, Oak Bluffs; 36, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: case closed.

Feb. 16

Wedison Deaguiar, Oak Bluffs; 22, uninsured motor vehicle, suspended registration, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jeferson Da Silva Costa, Edgartown; 26, inspection/sticker no, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Rozalia De Paulo Costa, Vineyard Haven; 43, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: case closed.

Henrik Defreitas, Edgartown; 19, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, improper operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Henrik Defreitas, Edgartown; 19, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, improper operation of motor vehicle, aftermarket lighting, noncompliant: continued to pretrial hearing.

Moacir Gaspar Jr., Edgartown; 29, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: case closed.

Gerardo Lozoyo, Vineyard Haven; 53, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.