Get out your dancing shoes and head over to the West Tisbury library for an in-person Adult Community Dance Class. Instructor Jesse Keller Jason makes every(body) feel comfortable. Class begins with a guided warm-up to align the body while building strength, stability, and flexibility. After getting warm and energized, participants transition to upbeat movement sequences that keep them moving as one. Free and open to all ages. Saturdays, 10:30 to 11:30 am.