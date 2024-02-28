Edgartown Council on Aging: March 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 11:30 am: Bowling at the Barn
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga. No yoga on March 5.
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:15 am: Introduction to Tai Chi Qigong with Nan Doty. $10 per class.
Friday
- 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
March Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
- Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
- March 5: No Yoga today
- March 5: Lunch and Learn with Jack McGroarty of OffSure Protection Agency. Jack will talk about insurance, including the ‘why’ behind rising home insurance costs with time for Q&A. Please register in advance.
- March 7: Bingo
- March 8: Tech time with Rizwan Malik. Please note: Tech Time is now during the second Friday lunch of each month for your convenience. No advance registration required.
- March 11: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing
- March 12, 11 am: Coffee with a Cop with Sargent Will Bishop of the EPD
- March 12, 12-1 pm: Wellness clinic with town nurse Amelia Hambrecht
- March 14: Shopping Trip to Wareham. $40 for bus transportation.
- March 15: St. Paddy’s Lunch – Corned Beef Dinner
- March 18, 11 am: Guest Chef Series. Cooking demonstration with Joe DaSilva. Learn how to make fish cakes. Registration is limited. You must sign up in advance.
- March 19: Lunch and Learn
- March 22: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in March.