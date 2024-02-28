Edgartown Council on Aging: March 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

Lyndsay Famariss

508-627-4368

lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

11:30 am: Bowling at the Barn

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga. No yoga on March 5.

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:15 am: Introduction to Tai Chi Qigong with Nan Doty. $10 per class.

Friday

9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

March Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.