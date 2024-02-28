Edgartown: M.V. Film Center, Senior Dinner, Neighborhood Convention, and ice skating

Our crocuses are blooming! Does this mean spring is arriving early? Hopefully they know what they are doing. It’s lovely to see them and the snow drops and hear the birds singing. I know March can bring rough weather, so I’m not putting my winter boots away yet.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Nelson Oliver on Feb. 29, Mark Hess on March 1, and Kathy Case on March. 3.

Tisbury Waterways Inc. (TWI) invites you to a screening of a new documentary film, “A Passion for Oysters,” followed by a panel discussion and oyster reception on Sunday, March 3, at 4 pm at the M.V. Film Center. Sandy Cannon-Brown, a producer and the editor of “A Passion for Oysters,” is a resident of Vineyard Haven. She moved to Vineyard Haven in 2020 from the Chesapeake Bay, where she and her partners, writer Tom Horton and photographer Dave Harp, made many notable films about the Bay. “A Passion for Oysters” is their most recent production. For more information and to purchase tickets, click their website at mvfilmsociety.com.

In news from the Anchors/Edgartown Council on Aging, the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association is hosting their annual Senior Dinner at the Edgartown School on March 16 at 2 pm. They will be serving arancini three ways: Mushroom arancini, pea arancini, and corn arancini served with marinara and shaved parmesan. They will also serve rigatoni bolognese with cheesy garlic bread and tiramisu for dessert. Call 508-627-4368 to register for this special event.

The March Neighborhood Convention, “Living on Wampanoag Territory” with David Two Arrows Vanderhoop and Saskia Vanderhoop of Sassafras Earth Education, will be at 11 am on March 5 at the Unitarian Universalist Society in Vineyard Haven. Bring a bag lunch. All are welcome.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum’s upcoming exhibition “Percy E. Cowen: My Own Dearest Jane,” showcases the exceptional life and work of Percy Cowen, a talented illustrator and painter whose life and promising career was tragically cut short. This exhibition will be on display in the Grain Family Gallery from March 2 to May 26, offering visitors a unique glimpse into Cowen’s artistic journey and his profound connection to Martha’s Vineyard.

The M.V. Film Society has announced its festival dates for this year. The Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival (World Cinema), now in its 19th year, will be held Sept. 3-8. Their 8th annual Spectrum (LGBTQ+) Film Festival will be held in June over the course of several weeks in recognition of PRIDE month. The 10th annual MV Environmental Film Festival will be held from May 23-26, the 12th annual Filmusic Festival (music documentaries) will take place from June 27-30, the 10th annual MV Documentary Week will occur July 29 through August 2, and the 6th annual Women in Film Festival will be from Oct. 18-20. Actual programming will be announced six to eight weeks before festival dates.

The M.V. Ice Arena is offering a free family skate event on Saturday, March 2, from 11 am to 12 pm, with hot chocolate and other drinks. Please bring a snack to share. Skate rentals are available. This event is sponsored by West Tisbury Parks and Recreation.

The Oak Bluffs Climate & Energy Advisory Committee and the Oak Bluffs library are offering a “Community Climate Discussion: Emergency Preparedness & Shelter-in-Place” at 1:30 pm on March 2 at the Oak Bluffs library. Learn more about how to prepare and stay safe at home, extreme weather events, extended power outages, and other hazards and useful information.

On March 4, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, the M.V. Family Center is hosting a stroller skate event at the M.V. Ice Arena. The event is free and drop-ins are welcome.

The Family Center is also hosting Parenting Journey on Wednesday mornings from 9:30 to 11 am at their location at ​​35 Greenwood Ave. Parenting Journey is open to everyone. It’s a 12-week program to help caregivers increase their confidence, capability, and resiliency as individuals and parents. Pre-registration required. Child watch available. Email cflanders@mvcommunityservices.org to register.

All Island beekeepers are invited to the monthly meeting of the M.V. Beekeeping Club at the Ag Hall on March 6 at 5 pm. This club will host regular meetings to discuss disease prevention, hive maintenance, and more. If you keep hives on the Island, you’re invited. They are also compiling an email list for local beekeepers. Email them at programs@mvagsoc.org to be added to the list. The event is free and no registration is required.

That’s all she wrote. Feel free to share any vacation adventures with me at ggardnermv@gmail.com if you went away over school break. Or any other news for that matter. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.