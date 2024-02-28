Up-Island Council on Aging: March 2024

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed holidays.

Mondays

9:15 am: Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com.

9 am and 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for information!

2nd & 4th Monday at 1 pm: Parkinson’s Support Group, providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

4th Monday: PediCare Clinic by appointment. Call 508-693-2896. On hiatus through March.

7 pm: Knitters Group. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

9 am and 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

10-11 am: Hooked on Crochet. All levels welcome.

11:30 am: Kanta’s Gentle Yoga (Zoom). Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com. Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861 Passcode: 709904

2-5 pm: Bridge. Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register.

Wednesdays

9:15 am: Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com.

10 am: Fitness with Margarita Kelly. 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts.

10:30-11:30 am: Hula Flow with Shanta Gabriel.

2nd Wednesday: Connie Baker Legal Clinic by appointment. Call 508-477-4502.

3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm: ProCRAFTinators Group. Enjoy a new craft every month: soap making, origami, reusable food wraps, gift wrapping, centerpieces, and so much more.

Thursdays

9 am and 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

12:30 pm: Weekly Luncheon. Please register by Monday by 12 pm for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation: $4.00.

Fridays

9:15 am: Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com.

9 am and 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

1 pm: Watercolor Group. Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting.

Sundays

2-3:30 pm: Sinfonietta Orchestra. New musicians invited to join.

Special Events

Wednesday, March 27, 2 pm: Suicide Awareness Training and Education Session

Thursdays in March, 11 am: Smart Phone Help

Fridays 9:30-11:30 am: Crystal Balancing (30-minute private sessions)

Join us on Saturday, April 27, to see the “Company” musical at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Call 508-693-2896 for details.

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government monthly Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone Calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Monthly calendar and newsletter are available online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.