Noteworthy for 55+: March 2024

Community Programs

Easter Dinner

Enjoy a meal delivered to your door on Easter Sunday, March 31. If you are alone or will be unable to go out, call your local Council on Aging no later than Wednesday, March 22, to order your holiday meal:

Edgartown: 508-627-4368

Oak Bluffs: 508-693-4509

Tisbury: 508-696-4205

Up-Island: 508-693-2896

Sponsored by your local Councils on Aging and Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living. Your meal is prepared at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

MVRHS Luncheon

Monthly senior luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts dining room are every second Thursday. Join us on March 14, with 11 am seating. Lunch is served at 11:30 am. Enjoy a 3-course, gourmet, dining experience for $15. Reservations are required. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440. This month’s menu: soda bread, watercress soup, traditional corned beef and cabbage, and Bailey’s cheesecake.

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven for distribution to Islanders in need. Contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle

Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440. The Shopping Shuttle will not run March 6-8.

AARP Tax Aide Program

Volunteers, certified and trained under the AARP Tax Aide Program, will again offer free income tax preparation assistance, with a special emphasis on taxpayers sixty and older. Call your Council on Aging to make an appointment.

Edgartown Public Library: March 12

Oak Bluffs Public Library: April 3

Tisbury Senior Center: March 4, 18

Howes House: March 26

Bring last year’s tax return and all 2023 tax forms, including W-2, SSA-1099, other 1099 forms, pension statements, and real estate tax payments. Please complete the Information Questionnaire that is available at each Council on Aging.