Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: March 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Weekly Exercise: In Person and Zoom

Monday

9 am: Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller.

Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/732230936?pwd=nTIP11DKUuY

Meeting ID: 732 230

Password: 027340

Thursday

9 am: Exercise with Bill White.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89052266998?pwd=Mnp2eGdRbFFsUENXYSs3R0IuWW02QT09

Meeting ID: 890 5226 6998

Password: 474213

Friday

9 am: Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747271394?pwd=V2ZHT2FGQINqUGItM0RKU2NiVkVUQT09

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Password: 188397

March 2024 Highlights

Coffee All Day: Daily, 9 am–3 pm. Tea also! Bring along a friend!

Mondays

March 4 and 18, 12:30-1:30 pm: Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris.

March 11, 1 pm: TRI Presentation by Melissa Vincent and Kaitlyn Seaton. This wonderful program will provide beneficial information for Oak Bluffs’ homeowners regarding necessary home repairs and updates. Should you have needs, but financial constraints, please come! Refreshments will be served.

March 19, 1 pm: Oak Bluffs Fire Department. The First Senior Safe Presentation will take place here at OBCOA. The topic will be “Home Safety.” We are excited about this new program. Hope that you will be, too!

Tuesdays

Peticare with Darci, 10 am, March 5 and 19. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our Seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

OBCOA Bowling Club at Barn, Bowl & Bistro. For Oak Bluffs seniors, 11:15 am-1:30 pm. Please call Rose to sign-up by Thursday prior to the following Tuesday program.

Crocheting with a Cop, 2-3pm with OBPD officer Savannah Barnes.

Wednesdays

Bingo! March 6, 13, 20, 1-3pm. Celebrating our 32nd year of Bingo!

Dominos, March 27, 1 pm.

Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop, March 6, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great staff!

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a department head, March 20, 10 am. To be determined.

Thursdays

Ice Breaker Luncheons for March with OBCOA and OBPD! 12 pm, March 14 and 28. Please call Rose for additional information, and to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

Fridays

New Program! Smart Phone Mastery, 11 am-1 pm. Rachel and Charlotte Rooney of HAMV are the instructors. Come and learn to love your smart phone! Get more comfortable texting and browsing the internet on your device! Refreshments served.

Coloring Get Together, 12:30-2:30 pm. Come to color and meet new friends!

Announcements

Ride the VTA Free! This program began November 24, 2023, and will run until March 31, 2024. Just hop on and ride! This is thanks to a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Outreach

Our new assistant administrator/outreach coordinator, Ann Raymond, is here to assist you and family members with any outreach need. Ann is here Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-4 pm. Please contact her at 508-693-4509, ext. 4.

We offer year-round assistance with Applications and Forms Preparation, Durable Medical Equipment, Fuel Assistance, Insurance Assistance, Lifeline, Monthly Social Security Video Display Program, SNAP, and Telephone Reassurance Calls.

Please note: In case of inclement weather, OBCOA follows school district closings. All programs are subject to change.