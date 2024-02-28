Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: March 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging
21 Wamsutta Ave.
Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext. 3
oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging
Weekly Exercise: In Person and Zoom
Monday
9 am: Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller.
Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/732230936?pwd=nTIP11DKUuY
Meeting ID: 732 230
Password: 027340
Thursday
9 am: Exercise with Bill White.
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89052266998?pwd=Mnp2eGdRbFFsUENXYSs3R0IuWW02QT09
Meeting ID: 890 5226 6998
Password: 474213
Friday
9 am: Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton.
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747271394?pwd=V2ZHT2FGQINqUGItM0RKU2NiVkVUQT09
Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394
Password: 188397
March 2024 Highlights
Coffee All Day: Daily, 9 am–3 pm. Tea also! Bring along a friend!
Mondays
- March 4 and 18, 12:30-1:30 pm: Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris.
- March 11, 1 pm: TRI Presentation by Melissa Vincent and Kaitlyn Seaton. This wonderful program will provide beneficial information for Oak Bluffs’ homeowners regarding necessary home repairs and updates. Should you have needs, but financial constraints, please come! Refreshments will be served.
- March 19, 1 pm: Oak Bluffs Fire Department. The First Senior Safe Presentation will take place here at OBCOA. The topic will be “Home Safety.” We are excited about this new program. Hope that you will be, too!
Tuesdays
- Peticare with Darci, 10 am, March 5 and 19. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our Seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.
- OBCOA Bowling Club at Barn, Bowl & Bistro. For Oak Bluffs seniors, 11:15 am-1:30 pm. Please call Rose to sign-up by Thursday prior to the following Tuesday program.
- Crocheting with a Cop, 2-3pm with OBPD officer Savannah Barnes.
Wednesdays
- Bingo! March 6, 13, 20, 1-3pm. Celebrating our 32nd year of Bingo!
- Dominos, March 27, 1 pm.
- Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop, March 6, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great staff!
- Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a department head, March 20, 10 am. To be determined.
Thursdays
- Ice Breaker Luncheons for March with OBCOA and OBPD! 12 pm, March 14 and 28. Please call Rose for additional information, and to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.
Fridays
- New Program! Smart Phone Mastery, 11 am-1 pm. Rachel and Charlotte Rooney of HAMV are the instructors. Come and learn to love your smart phone! Get more comfortable texting and browsing the internet on your device! Refreshments served.
- Coloring Get Together, 12:30-2:30 pm. Come to color and meet new friends!
Announcements
Ride the VTA Free! This program began November 24, 2023, and will run until March 31, 2024. Just hop on and ride! This is thanks to a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Outreach
Our new assistant administrator/outreach coordinator, Ann Raymond, is here to assist you and family members with any outreach need. Ann is here Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-4 pm. Please contact her at 508-693-4509, ext. 4.
We offer year-round assistance with Applications and Forms Preparation, Durable Medical Equipment, Fuel Assistance, Insurance Assistance, Lifeline, Monthly Social Security Video Display Program, SNAP, and Telephone Reassurance Calls.
Please note: In case of inclement weather, OBCOA follows school district closings. All programs are subject to change.