Poet’s Corner: ‘Snowdrift’

Snowdrift

By Fan S. Ogilvie

Look at a snowdrift of spring Kousa

dogwood blossoms backed by a writer’s

shed on top of which turns a brass and

gold weathervane—the horse/fish warrior

hippocampus. It’s the writer’s story, one

never told just gestured about—timeless.

I want this picture to be seen and heard;

billions of human lenses: sighted, blind,

born, old, young and in between. Why?

You need to hear someone who out there

rests in a warm tub and looks out

at a perfect day at a perfect field of grass,

sees no war, no fires, no floods, no killing

nothing shattered, nothing fallen, just

the occasional bird of any color who flies

from branch to branch. An unlucky bee

dives into the hot water. I listen

and see the screams from the mouths

of those who at this moment are harmed

of those not going silent into this good

night, of those wronged by those who

are so wrong. I hear a body’s weak

challenge. And a spirit’s strong rebuke.

When? Will it ever be over, tribal leaders?

When will you soak in a warm tub of love,

forgive whom you have learned to hate,

allow the littlest among you to teach you

what it has taken you years to forget?

Look at grasses which return in spring.

Be fascinated, do better than you do now.

Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.