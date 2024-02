Edgartown

Feb. 23, Jocelyn R. Rosenthal sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 307 Week 34 to Moji Ghavidel and Scarlett Ghavidel for $24,000.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 23, Arthur J. Meuse, trustee of Marie T. Sheehy Trust, sold 1 Narragansett Ave. to Brian K. Hunt and Melissa C. Thomas Hunt for $3,475,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 20, Garrett S. Albiston and Keren Albiston sold 201 Spring St. to Lynne Eppel for $1,075,000.

Feb. 23, Dunn Family LLC sold 2 Union Court Unit C to Lucinda Jane Kirk Linn for $245,000.