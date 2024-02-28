To the Editor:

While recently driving from Edgartown to Oak Bluffs on Beach Road, I came across two dead gulls on the parking lane shortly after the Big Bridge. I parked, got out of my car and walked to look at them. There is no question in my mind why they were there. Cars were whizzing past me at 50 mph or more. Occasionally some cars seemed to be driving the speed limit, which is 35 mph, but most I witnessed were speeding with, obviously, no thought to the gulls that fly over the road, some dropping shells, others simply flying from ocean to pond or vice versa.I saw a car nearly hit another gull in the minutes I was moving the gulls further off the road.

What is so important to an individual that they have to break the law, by speeding, and kill an innocent bird or animal? I suggest that drivers: Slow down for wildlife.

Norma Norton Holmes

Edgartown