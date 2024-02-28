Tisbury Council on Aging: March 2024

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

We offer free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate all day every day! The center is open 8 am-4 pm Monday through Friday.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am: Line Dancing with Catie

10 am- 12 pm: Knitting Round

11:30 am: Bowl and Barn for bowling/lunch

1-3 pm: Silver Quilters

1 pm: Diabetes Conversations with a Public Health Nurse

1- 3:30 pm: Mah Jong starts March 4

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-774-8618

Tuesdays

10 – 11 am: Fitness with Catie

3 pm: Discussions of T.S. Eliot’s “4 Quartets” with Stephen Powers

Wednesdays

9 am: Play Reader with Discussion

1 pm: Ukulele Players with Martha

3 pm: Meditation with Stephen Powers

Thursdays

10 – 11 am: Fitness with Catie

12 pm: Lunch. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

1 pm: Hula Flow with Shanta starts March 7

Fridays

10 – 11 am: Yoga with Kat

1 pm: Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

AARP Tax Preparation: Mondays, March 4 and March 18. Please call 508-696-4205 to get on the waitlist (appointment only).

Wellness Clinic: Tuesday, March 5, 11 am – 12 pm

Spring Wreath Making: Tuesday, March 12, 11:30 am

Diabetes Support: Monday, March 18, 1-3 pm

Please visit our Facebook and Instagram page!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate any medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage.

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on the Tech Pro Pilot, fuel assistance, legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.