Tisbury Council on Aging: March 2024

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging
We offer free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate all day every day! The center is open 8 am-4 pm Monday through Friday.
Weekly Activities
Mondays
- 9:30 – 10:30 am: Line Dancing with Catie
- 10 am- 12 pm: Knitting Round
- 11:30 am: Bowl and Barn for bowling/lunch
- 1-3 pm: Silver Quilters
- 1 pm: Diabetes Conversations with a Public Health Nurse
- 1- 3:30 pm: Mah Jong starts March 4
- Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-774-8618
Tuesdays
- 10 – 11 am: Fitness with Catie
- 3 pm: Discussions of T.S. Eliot’s “4 Quartets” with Stephen Powers
Wednesdays
- 9 am: Play Reader with Discussion
- 1 pm: Ukulele Players with Martha
- 3 pm: Meditation with Stephen Powers
Thursdays
- 10 – 11 am: Fitness with Catie
- 12 pm: Lunch. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.
- 1 pm: Hula Flow with Shanta starts March 7
Fridays
- 10 – 11 am: Yoga with Kat
- 1 pm: Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen
Announcements
- AARP Tax Preparation: Mondays, March 4 and March 18. Please call 508-696-4205 to get on the waitlist (appointment only).
- Wellness Clinic: Tuesday, March 5, 11 am – 12 pm
- Spring Wreath Making: Tuesday, March 12, 11:30 am
- Diabetes Support: Monday, March 18, 1-3 pm
Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate any medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage.
Please call 508-696-4205 for information on the Tech Pro Pilot, fuel assistance, legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.