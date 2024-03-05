Super Tuesday polls open until 8 pm

Polls for the presidential primary will be open across the Island today until 8 pm Tuesday, March 5.

On the Democratic primary ballot, the presidential candidates are President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, and Marianne Williamson, although Williamson has dropped out.

On the Republican primary ballot, the presidential candidates are former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and former President Donald Trump. Also on the ballot even though they have dropped out of the race are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Ryan Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On the Libertarian primary ballot, the presidential candidates are Jacob George Hornberger, Michael D. Rectenwald, Chase Russell Oliver, Michael Ter Maat, and Lars Damian Mapstead.

Each ballot also has a list of candidates for state committee and town committee for the parties.

In Edgartown, voting is taking place at Edgartown Town Hall at 70 Main St.

Polls are open until 8 pm at the Oak Bluffs Public Library’s meeting room at 56R School St.

Tisbury voters can cast a ballot at the Emergency Services Facility at 215 Spring St.

And voting in West Tisbury will take place at the town’s public safety building at 454 State Road.

In Aquinnah, voting is open until 8 pm at Aquinnah Town Hall at 955 State Road.

And in Chilmark, voting is open until 8 pm at Chilmark Community Center at 520 South Road.