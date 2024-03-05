West Tisbury production ready to rock

Students at the West Tisbury School are putting on a production of Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. this weekend.

The show features students in grades between 5 and 8, who have been rehearsing since December.

Shows will be held Friday and Saturday (March 8 and 9) at 7 pm and Sunday, Mar. 10 at 2 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and $20 for families.

“It’s sure to be a crowd pleaser!” says production director, Barbara Binder.

Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR. is based on the 1970’s Emmy Award winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series, a pop-culture phenomenon. The production uses familiar songs from the cartoon series to teach grammar, math, science, social studies, and political science, while telling the story of Tom, a young new teacher nervously anticipating his first day of school.