8th annual Meat Ball scheduled

The MV Agricultural Society will hold its 8th annual Meat Ball on Saturday, March 9, from 5:30 to 9 pm at the Agricultural Hall. The annual event includes a buffet dinner of pasta, polenta, bread and salad — starring locally sourced meatballs made from Island-grown meat.

Tickets are available for purchase on their website at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org. For Agricultural society members tickets begin at $30, and for non-members $40. Kids aged 6 to 12 years old can get in for $10, and those 5 and under get in for free.

Those who attend are asked to bring their own place settings and beverages.

All ticket sales will go towards supporting the Agricultural Society and their mission of sustaining local agriculture for future generations.