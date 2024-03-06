Books and music

1 of 7

MVY Radio, the nonprofit radio station located in West Tisbury, and broadcasting throughout the world via internet, is currently hosting something that’s a bit of a departure from their usual mix of music and interviews. Last fall, weekend DJ Polly Simpkins launched a new venture called MVY Radio Rock & Roll Book Club, a Zoom-based get-together where people can discuss the current selection after viewing a brief video spotlighting the author, who often joins in the discussion.

The book for the upcoming meeting on Wednesday, March 13, “How to Write a Song That Matters,” was written by singer-songwriter Dar Williams, who has released over a dozen albums and authored five books.

Simpkins notes that it’s not necessary to have read the book in advance. “You can just observe,” she says. Each discussion is prefaced by an introduction to the work, and a video including portions of interviews with the author.

“I take time to find the authors and interview them,” says Simpkins. “On the night of the book club, I share a few snippets, so you can understand the authors and get a sense of the impetus behind the writing of the book.”

Prior selections have included the books “Remain in Love: Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, Tina” by former band member Chris Frantz; “This Is What It Sounds Like” by Susan Rogers, which is subtitled “A Legendary Producer Turned Neuroscientist on Finding Yourself Through Music,” and “The Art of the Straight Line,” written in part by the late Lou Reed, and curated and edited by Laurie Anderson, Stephan Berwick, Bob Currie, and Scott Richman.

All of the previous book club meetings, along with recordings of the full hourlong interviews with the authors can be found online at mvyradio.org/bookclub.

Of the current selection, “Writing a Song That Matters,” Simpkins says, “It’s not just about songwriting, but about living a creative life.” Of her interview with the musician and author, she says, “We talk about her creative process. It’s much more than a songwriting book.”

Critiquing Williams’ book, Grammy winner Mary Chapin Carpenter writes, “In this beautiful and wise book, she explores how a song can matter in many different ways, to different people, for different reasons. The wisdom and the lessons she shares will illuminate not only the world of songwriters but anyone who seeks the sustenance of a creative life and practice.”

If you want to get a head start on the next few books, the selection for the month of May will be “Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop” by Danyel Smith, followed in July by “World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music” by Jeff Tweedy, founder and frontman for the alt-rock band Wilco.

The Rock & Roll Book Club will continue throughout the year, with selections by Simpkins covering various artists and writers. Whether you’re a reader or not, MVY Radio offers a chance to take a deep dive into a variety of topics revolving around music and artistic life.

“It’s really just about creating a community around people who love books or music, or both,” Simpkins says.