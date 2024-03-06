Chilmark: Saintly Supper, family yoga, bag weaving, safe lawns, Pathways, and Kirtan

The winds change in March. The pace picks up inside and out. The birds’ songs are louder, and the chorus more diverse. Snowdrops are in bloom. I wish I’d cut back more of the blackberry stalks bending over the spikes of green pushed up by flower bulbs.

My brain is still foggy, but my voice is better. I still appreciate hot cups of ginger, lemon, and chamomile tea. My nose needs only a few tissues. I’m impatient, wanting to engage ideas that float into view, but can only notice the surface before my brain lets go. Hours spent trying to read, only to keep circling back because I don’t remember what I just read. Hours spent writing lead to deleted paragraphs. I’m eager for my brain, voice, and nose to clear. In the meantime, I’ll hold the faith that all of this will resolve, and pull up the quilt of love, patience, and kindness I wrap around those I love.

There are a lot of offerings in Chilmark this week.

The church is offering another Saintly Supper, 5:30 pm on Tuesday, March 12: . Irish fare, music, and stories of St. Patrick, a foe of snakes and patron saint of Ireland.

I want to give a shout-out to Heather Goff and Pam Goff and the Chilmark Community Church for the updated website.

The Chilmark library has many offerings for children and adults. YogiJay’s yoga class for preschool through second graders continues at the library, March 7 at 3 pm, and March 14 at noon.

Rebecca Gilbert offers bag weaving for kids ages 6 and up on Saturday, March 9, 2:30 to 3:30 pm.

Also on March 9, Anna Madden presents, from 1 to 2 pm, “Sonic Flow Writing,” pairing meditative sound with writing exercises. To register, email chil.programs@gmail.com or call 508-645-3360.

Finally, there will be a presentation by Sam Look on lawns that are safe for children, pets, and ponds on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 pm.

Pathways returns on Friday, March 8, 7 to 9 pm, with “3 Acts,” featuring Maryse Smith, Lexie Roth and Shawn (“Bones”) Barber.

Rebecca Gilbert’s slow stitching circle meets Thursdays, 1 to 3 pm.

“Writing and Poetry” on Tuesday, March 12, features Awotunde Judyie Ella Al-Bilali, a theater maker, arts educator and writer. Currently a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, she has taught internationally, notably as a Fulbright scholar in South Africa, where she founded a theater company, Brown Paper Studio. She is the author of two books, “For the Feeling: Love & Transformation from New York to Cape Town,” a memoir about her experiences living abroad, and “Halcyon Days,” a book of haiku poetry published by Indian Hill Press. Her work is featured in the awardwinning, bestselling book “Black Acting Methods: A Critical Approach.” She lives on the Island.

At the M.V. Yoga Barn on Friday, March 8, 5:30 to 7 pm, experience traditional call-and-response chanting. Free, and open to all. Plenty of parking.

If you’ve never been to Kirtan, this is a sweet and inclusive introduction. It is like a yoga class for the soul! It raises the individual and collective vibration. Bring bells, shakers, hand drums, and sing together.

Nancy Aronie tells me that the last pop-up version of her workshop was an overflowing success. She had to turn some people away, and this week announced plans to offer a weekend version of her Writing From the Heart workshop, April 19 to 21. Friday night is just one hour, 6:30 to 7:30 pm, Saturday is 9:30 to 3 pm, and Sunday morning is 9 to 11 am. Lunch is included on Saturday.

The cost is $199. To register, either send your $100 deposit via snail mail, to 1 West Meadow, Chilmark, MA 02535, or Venmo Nancy-Aronie.

If you have questions, go to the website, chilmarkwritingworkshop.com, call Nancy at 508-274-4286, or email nancyjill73@gmail.com.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.