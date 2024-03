In the Art Barn drawing studio at Featherstone, M. Colleen Harrigan will engage students in a beginning drawing course to develop and expand their observational abilities and rendering skills. Students will learn methods for describing objects in terms of line, shape, cross-contour, proportion, light logic, perspective, and compositional space. This four-week course progresses from basic line drawings to fully modeled, tonal, volumetric, and still-life drawings. Monday, March 11, 10 am to 1 pm.