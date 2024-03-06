Frustrated with SSA cancellations 

To the Editor:

As a college student who wants to come home, these SSA cancellations are making it very difficult. I believe this should not happen, as it is the only decent way to get on the Island. Something needs to be done to prevent this. Having one crew member out should not make such a difference that entire trips have to be canceled throughout the day. There needs to be something put in place to prevent this. Not only does the cancellation affect college students coming home, it also affects families coming back from vacation right before school starts.

Kayleigh Bollin

West Tisbury