Though chair volleyball is a bit different from traditional volleyball, it is just as much fun. Chair volleyball is played inside, with players sitting on chairs, and using a beach ball instead of a volleyball. The net is lower, and each team seats six players on each side of the net. The game can be played by all abilities and activity levels; wheelchair-using folks welcome. Fridays, 11 am to 12 pm, at the Tisbury Council on Aging.