Jake Stanton clinches spelling bee at Edgartown School

On Thursday, Feb. 22, the Edgartown School hosted its annual school spelling bee. The students filled the gym to cheer on the 11 classroom winners. The competitors were Danny Sawers, Juliet Merrill, Carreik Roye, Jake Stanton, Demy Heil, Harlow Hannah, Zoe Tucker, Katie Carroll, Gavin Robinson, Sienna Crowell, and Mabel DeRoche.

The competition lasted an exciting 17 rounds, with the last nine rounds being a tense volley between eighth grader Sienna Crowell, and fifth grader Jake Stanton. In the end, Jake clinched the win with the word “altimeter.”

Jake will now prepare for the Island Spelling Bee, planned for Friday, March 15, at 9 am in the Performing Arts Center at MVRHS.