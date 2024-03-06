Your Market liquor license transferred

Your Market in Edgartown and Our Market in Oak Bluffs are both entering into new management from an off-Island group.

The Edgartown Select Board on Monday approved the transfer from owners Harborside Triangle Liquors Ltd., to Your Market Liquors MV LLC, which is managed by Tonian Belmosto-Borges, Nikul Patel, Tapan Patel, and Nilesh Patel.

The select board in Oak Bluffs recently approved a similar transfer of Our Market as well to the same managers, albeit under a different limited liability company.

Frederick Grosser, the attorney representing the new owners, stated the intent was to maintain operational continuity and keep the same store manager, which was also the case during the Our Market license transfer.

No one from the public spoke on the matter.

In other news, the Edgartown select board approved two sets of warrants consisting of 10 special town meeting warrant articles and 99 annual town meeting warrant articles. Both of them will be taken up on Tuesday, April 9.