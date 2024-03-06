Museum Pieces: Try something new

1 of 7

“It’s a natural law, you receive as much as you give.” —Paul Karasik

What if we wake up each day and choose kindness? Actively look for opportunities to smile and pass on friendly words to people? It can feel like the world is hustling and bustling us into a decidedly dazed existence. It can be challenging to be in the moment, and aware of how what we are saying and doing is affecting those around us. The M.V. Museum begins each day with the goal of giving as much to this community as possible. Whether through exhibits, educational programs and outreach, or fun events, the museum prioritizes creating experiences that challenge us, make us think, surprise us, fill us with joy, and help us learn more about each other and ourselves.

The exhibit “Percy Cowan: My Own Dearest Jane” just opened last Friday, and will be up through May 26. It’s an enchanting realm to enter as you pass over the threshold of the Grain Family Gallery into a room swirling with history. The way Percy Cowan used drawings to communicate what his words weren’t always able to, during his time serving in World War I, is something to see. Stories were embedded into the artwork on his letters and envelopes, easily getting past the censors and home to his wife. Furthermore, you learn that he is the grandfather of renowned Island landscape painter Allen Whiting, who was inspired to follow him into an artful life after growing up surrounded by his grandfather’s paintings on the walls of his childhood home.

Martha’s Vineyard has a long history of attracting creative people. When you think about it, people who live on an Island have to be creative and resourceful to survive and thrive. Developing new skills strengthens our self-reliance, makes us more interesting, and makes us feel better about ourselves. The skills I speak of don’t necessarily have to be work- or survival-related, either; we need to find ways to feed our souls too. Have you ever wanted to learn to draw, or want to take your drawing to the next level? Ryan Barr is a sought-after Illustrator who has been leading drawing workshops for teenagers at the Alexandra Gagnon Teen Center at the YMCA M.V. for almost a decade now. The atmosphere he creates during his sessions sets us all up for success. He guides participants with humility and an attitude of possibilities. This Saturday, March 9, from 2 to 4 pm, MVM invites you to let the artist inside show itself. Ryan Barr will work with you on a drawing you will treasure. Make a memory with your teen, friends, or family, or just check off another new thing you’ve tried.

Another opportunity to try your hand at drawing will be on Thursday, March 21, from 5 to 6:30 pm, when we present “The Lost Craft of Envelope Art.” Experience a once very popular way to communicate between loved ones. Putting time and effort into letter writing and sending it through the mail is a rare thing these days. Think of the expressions on the faces of the lucky receiver of your creation. There will be prizes, and an opportunity to share the story you are telling with your artwork. This workshop is open to everyone, no matter what artistic skills you don’t think you have. Register to reserve your spot to either of these drawing workshops on the museum’s website. When we give ourselves the gift of trying new things, those new things just might give us energy that makes us feel better, and when we do something that makes us feel better, we are more likely to make others feel better too.

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Regular hours are 10 am to 4 pm, and summer hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.