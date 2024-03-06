Poet’s Corner: ‘Things to Come’

Things to Come

By Cecily Bryant

Day dawns under sullen shelf clouds

A promise of a cold rain

A day for making soups and calling friends

I am grateful for the colors of carrots and savory greens

I am warmed by a fire and a heartful message left on my door

It speaks of a long friendship and hopeful reunion, how lucky we are to be safe.

I am reminded to think of the mothers

holding their children in wars and uncertainty

And the fathers left helpless to protect them

It reminds me to be humble and to share

what I can

and to cast into the universe a prayer of

hope and a plea to end the suffering

for a return of human reasoning

that lives in the knowledge that

we all matter, every one of us.

Cecily Bryant lived for 40 years in West Tisbury, where she raised her son. She currently lives in Vineyard Haven. Her poetry is published in a number of collections.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.