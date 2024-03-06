Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 26 – March 1, 2024

Edgartown

Feb. 29, Nancy M. Hunt and David E. Connolly Jr. sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 418 Week 35 to Jonathan T. Winslow, Celeste Eid Rustom Winslow, and Cierra-Mechelle Gonzales Winslow, trustees of Thach Winslow Family Trust,for $27,500.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 26, Renee T. Nolan, Rachael Laskowski, the Estate of Barbara Ann Nolan, also known as Barbara A. Nolan, and Charles F. Sinatra, trustee of Priscilla A. Sinatra Revocable Trust, sold 37 Nashawena Park to Mark Kastrud and Janet Kastrud for $2,250,000.

Feb. 26, Robert A. Brown sold 7 Fairway Drive to Rajul P. Patel and Shan P. Patel, trustees of Patel Family 1999 Irrevocable GST Trust FBO Rajul P. Patel, for $1,200,000.

Feb. 27, Susan Hermina Morris sold 48 Puritan Drive to Richie Lamont Butler and Neisha Nicole Strambler-Butler for $1,130,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 26, Sara Hanson Alwardt and Leslie Ann Look, trustees of Lincoln Realty Trust and Allen Realty Trust sold 201 Lagoon Pond Road to Caroline C. Cho and Steven H. Cho for $1,755,000.

Feb. 28, Hadley Martins and Timothy Martins sold 5 Pine Tree Lane to Oceansky Homes LLC for $1.

Feb. 29, David Robert Friedman, trustee of Joel Friedman Trust of 2014, sold 19 Speed Andrews Way to Christopher Buehler for $850,000.

March 1, Beth Ann Toomey Moskow, trustee of Boomer Moskow Toomey Trust, sold 123 Beach Road to Xerxes Aghassipour for $2,700,000.

West Tisbury

Feb. 28, Adam K. Bresnick and Ann M. Bresnick sold 32 South Pond Road to Leslie Andrea Nolte, trustee of Leslie Andrea Nolte Revocable Trust, for $2,925,000.

Feb. 29, James E. Feiner, trustee of Chilij Realty Trust, sold 31 Music St. to Mary Bannon, trustee of MRMBM Revocable Family Trust, for $1,125,000.