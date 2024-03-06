Rise dance company takes the stage

The Rise Vineyard Performing Arts dance company will present its annual company showcase on Sunday, March 10, at 3 pm at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center. It’s a one-time-only performance that is fun for all ages, and is the perfect way for audiences to experience the uniqueness of Rise and the different genres of dance the studio offers to Island students.

Dancers will perform pieces that competed last month at StarQuest’s regional competition in Providence, R.I. The dance company brought more than 50 pieces of choreography for adjudication and critique. StarQuest recognized Rise with numerous overall awards, including the Studio of Excellence award for both the Classic and Select categories. Rise also took home top scoring in groups, solos, category, choreography, and overall awards. Choreographic styles included jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, lyrical, acrobatics, and hip hop, in solo, duet, trio, small group, large group, and mega line arrangements.

Led by director and choreographer Jil Matrisciano Loughman, the Rise Vineyard Performing Arts dance company is composed of 48 students, ages 6 to 16, who demonstrate a strong commitment and passion for dance at a pre-professional level.

Tickets are available at the Rise studio in the Woodland Plaza in Vineyard Haven through Friday, 3 to 5 pm, and at the door on show day.