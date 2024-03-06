What is at stake for Chappy?

To the Editor:

Since 1972, my family has owned a house on the Vineyard, and throughout my life, the beaches of Chappy became my home. For us, a home was never about the physical structure but about the place we love, doing what we love, and being with the people we love.

In 2000, my wife Melissa and I built our own family house on Chappy to ensure that our children and future generations would be able to enjoy a home on Chappy. We moved full-time to Chappy 10 years ago as part of the next phase of our life together.

Upon our journey, we never planned on buying Larry’s Tackle shop, but the opportunity fit perfectly into our life on the Vineyard. Becoming the owners and, more importantly, the caretakers of an Island institution that has served the Island for 77 years has deepened our connection with the Island community, its culture, and its values.

After participating in the latest Edgartown Conservation Commission meeting and hearing one of the Cape Pogue landowners state that they would file an appeal if the Conservation Commission approved the Trustee’s Notices of Intent, I was completely disheartened. I knew that the appeal process could last up to two years before reaching a resolution and would result in the suspension of all public OSV access on Chappy during this time with the outcome of the appeal process remaining uncertain.

Using the knowledge that I have gained through my three years as President of the MV Beachgoers Access Group, I have contemplated the far-reaching consequences, not only for myself, but for the entire Island community, if public OSV access on Chappy were eliminated.

The OSV accessible beaches of Chappy provide the only practical access to 35% of the public beaches on Martha’s Vineyard, and a considerable 80% of the public beaches on Chappy itself. If OSV access of Chappy’s public beaches are eliminated, it will have the following economic impact: Chappy Ferry revenue will be significantly impacted, most likely necessitating a rate increase and putting pressure on the financial stability of the private operation.

Demand for seasonal rentals and hotels would decrease.

Retail stores and restaurants reliant on beach access will experience a significant downturn in business. Based on the 2023 survey, 45% of participants in the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Blue Derby (a.k.a. The Derby) fished the shores of Chappy. Considering that the Derby usually attracts over 3000 participants, this implies that potentially up to 1300 individuals could be impacted by any changes affecting access on Chappy. Since 1945, the Derby has been one of the primary economic drivers for the Vineyard’s Fall season and has donated over $1M to scholarships to Island students. A decline in Derby participation equates to a decrease in Fall Island rentals and overall commerce, and a reduction in scholarships awarded to local students,which are typically boosted by these annual visitors.

The closure or restriction of significant beach areas leads to an overload of visitors in other locations, such as Chappy Point, Mary Francis Preserve, State Beach, Norton Point, and South Beach. Parking availability at TTOR properties is restricted to just 40 spots at the Wasque Reservation and 20 spots at the East Beach/Dyke Bridge area. However, during peak summer days, the number of OSV vehicles frequenting the beach often ranges from 100 to 200. As a result, the current parking capacity falls significantly short of accommodating the daily influx of vehicles visiting TTOR properties. The walk-on access points at East Beach and Wasque are not conducive to elderly or disabled individuals, thereby restricting access for these groups. These groups will have limited options for experiencing this beautiful landscape for scenic purposes or even for fishing in all these great areas. They certainly won’t be able to see it on foot. There are plenty of people who fit into these groups and have been supporting and enjoying this landscape for a lifetime The primary access to bayside beaches is through OSVs, which poses a challenge for families with children, individuals with disabilities, and the elderly who will not have practical means to access the calmer waters of the bay. As beachgoers commonly carry chairs, coolers, umbrellas, fishing gear, and other equipment, their ability to move freely along the beach is limited. For instance, it is a 500-yard walk from the parking area at Dyke Bridge to the entrance of the Swimming Beach on East Beach. Consequently, the walk-on beach areas at East Beach and Wasque will become overcrowded with increased foot traffic. Any funds, whether public or private, allocated for the restoration and maintenance of OSV trails and the Dyke Bridge causeway would primarily benefit the private landowners of Cape Pogue Refuge and not the general public. The private landowners have easement rights allowing them to use OSVs to access their houses. However, in 2023, when the public were prevented from OSV access rights to TTOR-owned property, several of the private landowners continued to access these properties as their private beach for their enjoyment via OSVs. Thus, even if public OSV access is restricted, a select group will still be able to fully enjoy the Trustee’s properties. The uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the situation will lead to a reduction in property values across most of Chappy. Conversely, property values for landowners on Cape Pogue would likely increase. The loss of OSV accessibility to Cape Pogue will likely increase boating in Cape Pogue Bay to access the beach. This increase in boating will certainly cause degradation of fragile scallop beds, leading to further pressure on the Harbormaster.

The consequences outlined above are real and may, in fact, downplay the full extent of the long-term implications if public OSV access is eliminated. Access to the beaches on Chappy has a profound impact on a tremendous number of people, the local economy, the quality of life of residents and the quality of experience for visitors. In itself, OSV access isn’t a recreational activity; it serves as the sole practical means of access, for almost half of the publicly accessible beaches on the Vineyard.

It requires people to be responsible, and respectful.

It requires that all of the laws, regulations and guidelines governing these resources are adhered to.

It requires that the properties are actively managed.

Most importantly, it requires the Town of Edgartown and the Trustees of Reservation to work together to create solutions that effectively address the needs of the community they serve.

After sixteen meetings of the Edgartown Conservation Commission stretching back to Fall 2022, it’s time for our elected representatives of the Town of Edgartown to take decisive action. We need you to actively engage to secure a fair and effective resolution to this issue. Otherwise, I fear that the very foundation of why many of us choose to live, visit, or operate businesses in Edgartown and all of the Island towns will be jeopardized.

Thank you for your consideration.

Peter Sliwkowski, Full-Time Resident of Edgartown, Owner of Larry’s Tackle, and President of MV Beachgoers Access Group (www.mvbag.org)