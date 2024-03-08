Inn owner sentenced for marijuana growing operation

A West Tisbury resident was recently released from Dukes County jail after serving a sentence on charges that he was in possession of more than a 100 pounds of marijuana; he’d also been arraigned multiple times over a series of other alleged crimes last year, including violating an abuse prevention order in several Island towns, stemming from domestic disputes.

West Tisbury resident Keith Bassett, aged 54, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 for being in possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

The West Tisbury resident was released from Dukes County Sheriff’s Office’s custody on Feb. 27 after serving up to 90 days; he is ordered to be on probation until July 25, 2025.

Bassett was arraigned for the drug charges in July last year after being arrested by West Tisbury Police, who were conducting an investigation on the defendant.

According to court documents from July 17, police determined that Bassett was in possession of an “excess of the legal amount of marijuana” with the likely intention of selling it.

According to the police report, around 100 lbs of marijuana and equipment for a growing operation — including commercial grade growing lamps — were found in the basement of Bassett’s residence after West Tisbury police responded to a call for a domestic dispute on July 15.

The address listed in the report where the incident took place matches that of the West Tisbury Inn, which Bassett is labeled as the owner of on the inn’s website.

According to a report, police determined that Bassett was the primary aggressor and had allegedly thrown a glass of champagne at a victim.

Police reported that they were informed that Bassett owned a gun, which led them to search the residence for firearms and ammunition. Police seized a shotgun, shotgun shells, black powder rounds, a black powder rifle, and other firearm paraphernalia.

The report states that Bassett told police that he just found out that his marijuana license had expired. After seizing the marijuana and associated equipment, two officers went through the “arduous task of painstakingly separating the leaves from the stalks and branches” to properly weigh the marijuana, which the report states took “the better part of an entire shift.”

Bassett pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 for possessing a 12-gauge shotgun without a firearms identification card, which had expired in 1999, according to the police report.

Other firearm charges were ultimately dismissed, but on Jan. 26, Bassett was ordered by the district court judge to forfeit the gun to the West Tisbury Police Department.

Also on Jan. 26, Bassett was found guilty for violating an abuse prevention order. Later, he also pled guilty to violating an abuse prevention order in a separate case and was ordered to stay away from and to have no contact with the victim.

A judge also ordered Bassett to complete the Intimate Partner Abuse Education Program, also known as IPAEP.

He was also arraigned twice for alleged assault and battery charges — once against a family or household member — although these counts were dismissed on Jan. 26.

Bassett was not immediately available for comment.