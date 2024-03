A celebration of life for Christopher Aring-Sharkovitz will be held Saturday, March 16, at 2 pm at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. For more information, or to donate to a scholarship in Chris’s name, please visit memorialsource.com/memorial/christopher-aring-sharkovitz.

Aring-Sharkovitz, a lifelong West Tisbury resident, died on Jan. 18, 2024, due to complications from a heart-lung transplant. He was 26 years old.