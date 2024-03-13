Assessing the 2017 Trump tax cuts

In 2017, President Trump signed into law the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It was his signature achievement. Now that several years have passed since the law was enacted, what has been its impact? A little-noticed news story recently highlighted a new study of the law’s impact by four economists from Harvard, Princeton, the University of Chicago, and the Department of the Treasury.

First, the background.

No Democrats in the House or Senate voted for the bill. Along with his Republican congressional colleagues, Trump claimed that reducing taxes, especially on wealthy individuals and corporations, would create millions of jobs and that the tax cuts would pay for themselves. He said at the time there would be no addition to the national debt, and the cuts would be “rocket fuel” for the economy.

Republicans, who for the longest time opposed high deficits and increases to the national debt, ignored what their Democratic colleagues were saying. Democrats argued that the national debt would balloon by at least $2.2 trillion in the next 10 years, and the wealthiest would receive the lion’s share of tax savings. They said it was “a middle-class con job,” because people with middle incomes would see very little reduction in their taxes, or none at all. The Democrats also argued that corporations would create very few jobs but would either assign the savings to investment dividends or bonuses for a company’s executives.

A Gallup poll at the time of the bill’s passage noted, “There is little evidence that Americans were clamoring for a new tax law in 2017 before it was passed. The tax law received a very negative reading from the public in early December 2017, and … Americans have been negative about it ever since. Trump and Republican leaders have been unable to alter these apparently set-in-stone attitudes; the public as a whole remains negative.”

When the House and Senate were debating the cuts, I wrote in these pages that I thought that “the bill is simply politics, not policy.” The president and Republicans, who control both houses of Congress, needed a major legislative victory. It would do nothing to help the middle class, but would be a boon for people like, well, Donald Trump: Key winners were those, like Trump, in the real estate business.

The new study, which the New York Times calls “the most rigorous and detailed” yet, shows several outcomes.

Foreign and domestic investments grew somewhat, because the act allowed corporations to deduct what they spend on investment from their income taxes. In fact, the main thrust of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was to reduce taxes on corporate income: a reduction in the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent (President Biden in his State of the Union speech on March 7 asked Congress to raise it to 28 percent).

One result was an increase in the size of the U.S. economy of 0.1 percent, modest growth but growth in any case.

But the loss of federal revenue increased the national debt, adding some $100 billion a year.

The impact on the working and middle class, including many Islanders, was far more modest than the bill’s supporters promised. The promise was growth of between $4,000 and $9,000 per year per worker, but the reality was only about $750, which averages out to just $62.50 a month.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is set to expire next year. Republicans would like to renew it on a permanent basis. If Donald Trump is re-elected and has a Republican Congress, it will likely become a permanent feature of the economy. If Joe Biden is re-elected with a Democratic Congress, we might expect to see something very different: As he said in his State of the Union, he would like Congress to raise taxes on wealthy Americans and cut deductions on executive pay.

As Biden put it, “I’m a capitalist. You want to make a million, or millions, of bucks? That’s great. Just pay your fair share in taxes.” And, he added, the Trump-era tax cuts “exploded the federal deficit,” which in fact the above research shows it did.

Jack Fruchtman, who lives in Aquinnah, taught constitutional law and politics for more than 40 years.