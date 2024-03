Havana Rose de Diveira Cardoza

Leide Daiane de Diveira and Anthony Cardoza of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Havana Rose de Diveira Cardoza, on March 7, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Havana weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Wiley Michael Hamilton

Kaleigh Hamilton and Wyatt Hamilton of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Wiley Michael Hamilton, on March 7, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Wiley weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.