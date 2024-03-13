Court Report: March 1 – 11, 2024

March 1
Antonio Ribeiro, Vineyard Haven; 22, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, speeding in violation of special regulation: case closed.
Antonio Ribeiro, Vineyard Haven; 22, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: case closed.
Clayton DeOlivera, Edgartown; 42, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: case closed.
Marizete Costa, Edgartown; 40, speeding in violation of special regulation, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.
March 4
Augusto Roriz, Edgartown; 32, no inspection/sticker, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing/case closed.
Stanley Merry Jr., Oak Bluffs; 63, assault and battery on an elder/disabled person with injury: continued to pretrial hearing.
Andrea Fehr, West Tisbury; 42, assault and battery, breaking and entering vehicle/boat for felony: continued to pretrial hearing.
March 7
Andrae Henry, Edgartown; 29, drug possession to distribute, class D: continued to pretrial hearing.
Claudio Liranzo, Seekonk; 51, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: case closed.
Jaroslav Kral, Edgartown; 19, speeding, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Michael Maseda, Vineyard Haven; 61, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
March 11
Lisa Duckworth, Chilmark; 59, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: case closed.
Lucas Alves, Vineyard Haven; 32, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: arraignment held.
Simone DaSilva, Vineyard Haven; 42, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, assault with dangerous weapon: case closed.
Ronivon Abranche, Teaticket; 40, unlicensed/suspended operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Helaine Soares, Oak Bluffs; 20, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to a rescheduled arraignment.
Eugene Jemison, Vineyard Haven; 55, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, no inspection/sticker: continued to pretrial hearing.
Thiago Moreira, Vineyard Haven; 36, unlicensed/suspended operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Amee Miggins, West Tisbury; 30, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of a special regulation: continued to pretrial hearing.
Raphael Quinlan, Vineyard Haven; 34, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of a special regulation: case closed.