Donaroma’s hosts a Spring Fling Flower Class

Spring is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than by participating in Donaroma’s “Spring Fling Flower Class” on Saturday, March 16, from 10 am to noon. According to the press release, the event promises to be an unforgettable floral experience, where participants will learn to craft stunning spring arrangements bursting with color and charm.

Donaroma’s expert florists will guide attendees through the process of creating beautiful spring bouquets, from selecting the freshest blooms to arranging them into compositions perfect for brightening any space or occasion.

In the release, Gislaine Donaroma says, “We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for individuals to immerse themselves in the beauty of spring flowers and learn the art of floral arrangement. It’s a chance to unleash your creativity and take home a stunning creation that will brighten your home or office.”

Whether you’re a seasoned floral enthusiast or a beginner looking to explore a new hobby, the Spring Fling Flower Class promises to be a delightful and inspiring experience for all.

“Spring Fling Flower Class,” from 10 am to noon, at Donaroma’s Nursery, 270 Upper Main St., Edgartown. Cost: $115, including all materials and light refreshments. Space is limited. RSVP by calling 508-627-8366.