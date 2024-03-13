Museum Pieces: After hours at the museum

1 of 3

“Make play a high priority in your life, for if you die tomorrow, no one can play for you, but someone can and will do your work for you.” —Dr. Play (Ken Beebe)

There is tremendous pressure to dedicate our time to work or serving the world in some way. Shame on us if we make time for play and self-care. However, a National Geographic article this past December shared information about new studies suggesting that play may be as essential to our health as sleep. Martha’s Vineyard Museum wants to be a place where people can play; a place where we let out our inner child, escape some of the stress we collect, which settles into our muscles and if we don’t take care of ourselves, could manifest in more serious ways. Throughout history there is evidence of people making time for play, daydreaming, and other creative endeavors, to release the tension and allow the mind to clear. Going for walks, tossing a ball around, painting, playing cards, fishing, strolling through museums, and more.

Martha’s Vineyard Museum has many ways for you and your family to play. “Hands on History” is a big room on the lower level of the museum where kids can use all their senses to experience our Island’s history. Our curatorial team created a dreamy, informative play space that is as much fun for kids as the adults who bring them. The details of this unique coastal community are captured in delightfully interactive ways. “Clifford: Our Big Red Dog” may just have the only inside slide on the Island, and you can visit it through July 14.

One of the newest ways MVM is creating a space for alleviating worry is the Friday Reset. Every Friday through the end of April, and picking back up in October, between 5 and 8 pm, come to the museum. The lighting changes, tablecloths come out, and the music flows. There is often live music, monthly Trivia Nights with Ray Whitaker, and “Ask Bow” sessions with research librarian Bow Van Riper. There is a craft table with instructions, and all materials needed to make something special. A puzzle table with piece counts low enough to finish in one sitting. Game tables set up for Scrabble battles, Uno, checkers, Yahtzee, cards, and we collect more games every week. There are smiles, laughter, quality time with good friends, and people making new friends over a fun activity. Did I mention there are door prizes? This week it’s Trivia with Ray Whitaker, starting at 6:15 pm sharp. Friday, March 22, the breathtaking band Setsunai will be performing, and Friday, March 29, we will welcome Casey Hayward in concert. There is a suggested $10 donation, but everyone is welcome regardless of the ability to pay. Make it part of your week to come, and enjoy the museum after hours. A bonus is that the main- and lower-floor exhibits remain open for exploring.

It was an eye-opening week for me, reading so many scientific studies that have linked board games to a variety of psychological health benefits, including decreased stress, reduced risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia, improved cognition, and more. So make time to play, and add the museum to the list of places where it can happen. The Friday Reset is a good place to start. If you ever had the good fortune of meeting longtime Island teacher Ken Beebe, who was also an avid fisherman, your life most likely changed at that moment. You may have even walked away with one of the famous “business” cards he would hand out, with the words in the quote at the beginning of this article on it, imploring us to prioritize play. Thank you, Dr. Play; you made a lasting impact.

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Regular hours are 10 am to 4 pm, and summer hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.