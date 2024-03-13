MVY to celebrate nonprofits

This Saturday, MVY Radio will host its fourth annual Night out for Nonprofits, a party held to celebrate the work and representatives of local nonprofit organizations.

The event will take place at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs, beginning with a pre-event cocktail hour at 5:30 pm for nonprofit organization representatives. Doors will be open to the general public for live music at 7 pm. A donation of $20 is suggested. All donations will go to the M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative, to fund educational programs benefiting Island nonprofits.

In a press release, Laurel Redington of MVY Radio’s Community Outreach department encouraged community members to attend: “We’re able to use our platform to bring people together, and amplify the messages of the nonprofit community.”