MVY to celebrate nonprofits

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
The P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs will be the venue for the MVY Radio Night Out for Nonprofits. —Jeremy Driesen

This Saturday, MVY Radio will host its fourth annual Night out for Nonprofits, a party held to celebrate the work and representatives of local nonprofit organizations.

The event will take place at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs, beginning with a pre-event cocktail hour at 5:30 pm for nonprofit organization representatives. Doors will be open to the general public for live music at 7 pm. A donation of $20 is suggested. All donations will go to the M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative, to fund educational programs benefiting Island nonprofits. 

In a press release, Laurel Redington of MVY Radio’s Community Outreach department encouraged community members to attend: “We’re able to use our platform to bring people together, and amplify the messages of the nonprofit community.”

