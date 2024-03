Start the week off right with line dancing led by Catie. Put on your boots (or sneakers), get out on the floor, and “Chomp at the Bit,” “Country Girl Shake,” and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” with the best of them. All Island residents are welcome. Mondays, 10 to 11 am, at the Tisbury Council on Aging on Pine Street in Vineyard Haven.