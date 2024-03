Edgartown

March 6, Michael Feinstein and Denise Waldron sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 453 Week 23 to David G. Tatarian and Mary K. Tatarian for $5,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 8, Felicia Webb, also known as Felicia S. Webb, sold 86 Washington Ave. to Syon Pandya Bhanot and Susanne Schwarz for $850,000.

Tisbury

March 8, Chelsea R. McCarthy and Patrick B. Murphy sold 280 State Road to Jar Vineyard Development LLC for $800,000.