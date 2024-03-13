West Tisbury boys win MV middle school finals

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
The West Tisbury School were the champions for the Island-wide, middle school basketball tournament this year. —Courtesy Rebekah Thomson

In a close game between West Tisbury and Oak Bluffs last month, the West Tisbury middle school boys basketball team won 45-38 to take the all-Island middle school tournament. 

The Hawks and Blazers faced off on Feb. 6 in the middle school boys basketball finals. Both teams finished their regular seasons 7-1, each with their only loss to the other. 

West Tisbury took a slight lead early on, and was able to maintain it throughout, but it was a nail biter until the final buzzer. 

The game crowned the Hawks as tournament champs. 

