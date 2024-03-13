West Tisbury boys win MV middle school finals

In a close game between West Tisbury and Oak Bluffs last month, the West Tisbury middle school boys basketball team won 45-38 to take the all-Island middle school tournament.

The Hawks and Blazers faced off on Feb. 6 in the middle school boys basketball finals. Both teams finished their regular seasons 7-1, each with their only loss to the other.

West Tisbury took a slight lead early on, and was able to maintain it throughout, but it was a nail biter until the final buzzer.

The game crowned the Hawks as tournament champs.