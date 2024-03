Join Circuit Arts filmmaker and creative director Danielle Mulcahy for a filmmaking workshop, where she’ll use an old art form known as direct animation (or scratch film) by marking, drawing, scratching, or painting designs directly onto 16mm film. This is a drop-in experience at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury, and anyone can join at any time. No prior filmmaking experience is necessary. Sunday, March 24, 12 pm.