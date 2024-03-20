Breakfast at the Bakehouse

1 of 7

Like many of us, I have a morning routine, a set of motions I go through each day without much thought or effort. My current schedule allows me a little more leeway to get to work on Thursday mornings, so I figured it would be a good day to switch things up and take another route to work. While I was at it, I could really switch things up, and order breakfast from the Scottish Bakehouse on State Road. I checked the menu online, and saw the option for online ordering, which makes it easier for me to decide.

After reading through my options, I picked out an egg sandwich with linguica, pepper jack cheese, plantains, and caramelized onions on multigrain. Linguica is a spicy Portuguese sausage, and pepper jack has a little kick, so I figured this would be a great morning wake-up. I also picked out a breakfast burrito with egg, cheese, refried beans, salsa, guacamole, shredded potatoes, and I added spinach. Before finishing my online order, I added a blondie cookie bar; it would make a good snack.

I live in Oak Bluffs, so I decided to go through Vineyard Haven up the hill onto State Road. I spotted the yellow Scottish flag with a lion on it from the road, and I am glad I did, because the building is set back; if you weren’t paying attention you might whiz right by.

I picked up my order and brought it outside to sit at the picnic tables in front. I opened up the egg sandwich and the burrito — maybe it was the crisp March morning air, but they were literally steaming. I took a bite of each, both so delicious in their own ways. The burrito was so light and fresh, without an ounce of added grease; the baby spinach added to the healthy taste. On the contrary, the egg sandwich had cheese oozing out of it. Between the two, I decided to finish the egg sandwich. The multigrain toast was soft, and I liked that it didn’t scrape the roof of my mouth when I ate it. The spice from the pepper jack cheese and linguica was complemented by the sweet flavors from the plantains and the caramelized onions. It was a match made in heaven, and in my opinion, it was the best-tasting breakfast sandwich I have had on the Island yet. I tucked the rest of the burrito and the blondie away for later.

The blondie cookie bar turned out to make a clutch afternoon snack to give me a little boost of energy and get me through the rest of the day. It wasn’t super-sweet, and tasted like a cross between a granola bar and cookie. I enjoyed the coconut flavors with the darker-flavored chocolate chips.

I am glad I decided to switch up my morning routine. It can be hard to do something unplanned and spontaneous at 7:30 am when you’re just waking up. To feel the sun on my face, sitting at those picnic tables with a hot, hearty, and remarkably tasty homemade egg sandwich was worth it.

The Scottish Bakehouse serves breakfast and lunch.