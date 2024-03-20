Chilmark: ‘Between Tattoos,’ Pathways Arts, Sundays at Sea, Saintly Supper, and Grange Hall

Jane Slater’s daffodils are blooming in Menemsha.

“The mind can be controlled. Our secret weapon is the heart.”

At Pathways Arts at the Chilmark Tavern, on March 12, stillness and silence prevailed when Awotunde Judyie Aniston Al-Bilal read from her biomythography, “Between Tattoos,” provoking deep listening and resonant conversations. We are so lucky to have this space.

“I come from the future, left my family and the stars with the promise to return victorious. They miss me. They are proud of me now that the real quarantine is over, the quarantine of earth and her people … My journey began before memory, and somehow, in spite of it all, I kept the faith, somehow means the absolute authority of love.”

She wrote about choosing a tattoo of the Adinkra Ghanaian symbol Gyawu Atiko, meaning valor. Valor is defined as encouraging people to affirm their belief and their ability to undertake difficult tasks, where others express doubt.

She is a master who encouraged and engaged the room. It is thrilling to think about what she gives her students at UMass Amherst.

Let us remember, “The mind can be controlled. Our secret weapon is the heart.” And ”We are going to party up on out of this.”

Mark your calendars for the Chilmark School PTO Auction and party! The virtual auction takes place March 17-24. The Dance Party and silent auction at the Chilmark Community Center is on March 23. Remember, 100 percent of the funds raised go directly to the kids!

Register for the virtual auction at events.handbid.com/auctions/chilmark-school-pto-spring-fling-2024. Or look for a code you can scan posted on the It’s a Chilmark Thing page on Facebook.

I was terribly sorry to learn Dick Jennings died on Feb 18. My thoughts are with his wife, Carol Ann Jennings. Dick was one of the faithful osprey nest observers, dropping by to count babies and share gardening tips. His funeral Mass will be on April 27 at 11 am, at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven, followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oak Bluffs.

My heart goes out to the friends and family of Elizabeth Flanders Campbell, 64, who, surrounded by her family, died peacefully at her home in Chilmark on March 8. She was the loving wife of Jim Welch, and mother of Mariah and Jessica Campbell.

Sunday, March 24, noon to 1 pm, Pathways Arts at the Chilmark Tavern hosts “Yogic Band Bhakti: Kirtan Call and Response Chanting.” Admission is free. Stay for a dahl and chai social. Donations are welcome. For more information, visit devatalife.com, or call 802-989-9992.

Our house tunes in every Sunday at 7 pm to Mark Lovewell and Molly Conole’s Facebook live program of maritime songs and stories, “Sundays at Sea.”

This week, on Tuesday, March 26, Pathways presents “Maritime Memoirs and Sea Adventures,” yarns, songs, and musings with Nat Benjamin, Alex Goldhill, Julia Kidd, Craig Moodie, Anthony Lefeber, Laurisa Rich, Rebecca Saunders, Richard Skidmore, and James Wallen. Doors open at 7, and readings start at 7:30 pm. Go to pathwaysmv.org for Zoom information.

The Chilmark Community Church’s next Saintly Supper is a Portuguese meal honoring St. Peter, patron saint of fishermen, and St. Anthony of Padua, patron saint of Portugal and the lost and found things or people, on Tuesday, March 26, at 5:30 pm. I have luck finding things by blending my mother’s tip to tap the top of your head with the prayer, “Dear St. Anthony, please come around: Something is lost, and cannot be found.” These evenings begin with singing, a short lesson and prayer led by Seán McMahon, and then dinner is served. Free, and all are welcome.

The Vineyard Preservation Trust is inviting applications from community and civic organizations, wellness and cultural entities to rent the Grange Hall Mondays and/or Fridays from 9 am to 4 pm on a weekly basis, throughout July and August. Inquire by sending an email to sandy@mvpreservation.org. Include a proposal and description of your organization. The deadline is April 25.

I’m going to look for ways I can joyously celebrate making my way through whatever troubles arise this week, and I hope you can too.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.