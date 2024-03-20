Edgartown: Lip Sync Contest, musical revue, egg hunt, Featherstone, and M.V. Film Festival

Happy spring! The flowers know it. The weather has been saying it. And now the calendar makes it official. Here’s to a lovely, sunny, warm spring. We don’t always get such a thing, but we can always hope.

There is a Lip Sync Contest on March 22 at the Loft in Oak Bluffs at 7 pm, to benefit Friends of Family Planning of Martha’s Vineyard. The organization supports the Family Planning Clinic, run by Health Imperatives, and supports compassionate, inclusive, life-spectrum sexual healthcare for all people in our community. Tickets are $20, and there will be music and dancing following the competition. Sounds like it will be a fun night for a great cause.

The Vineyard Preservation Trust invites applications from community initiatives, civic organizations, and wellness and cultural entities to rent the iconic Grange Hall on a weekly basis throughout July and August (shoulder season is possible). Mondays and/or Fridays are now available from 9 am to 4 pm. Located in the heart of West Tisbury, this sought-after venue offers a prime opportunity to engage both Islanders and visitors during the summer season. Don’t miss your chance to make a lasting impression in this vibrant community hub. Inquiries can be emailed to sandy@mvpreservation.org. Include a proposal for your weekly event and a description of your organization. The deadline is April 25.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Zach Townes on March 19 and Dan Townes on March 20.

Mama-bragging moment: My son, Riley, who is in the U.S. Marine Corps, recently received the Navy Achievement Medal, awarded for meritorious service or achievement in a combat or noncombat situation, based on sustained performance or specific achievement of a superlative nature. I’m quite proud.

The M.V. Playhouse is host to the “Wicked Good Musical Revue” this weekend. The show runs on Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23, at 7 pm, and Sunday, March 24, at 2 pm. This is described as a delightful evening of music and song presented by some of the Vineyard’s best performers, including musical director David Behnke, musicians Peter Boak, Molly Sturges, and Brian Weiland, and singers David Behnke, Rachel Enriquez, Jenny Friedman, and Katherine Reid. Go to mvplayhouse.org for tickets.

Vineyard Confections pulled together some help, and will be hiding some eggs on Saturday, March 23, from 8 am to noon. Some will be random hides, some businesses will have them, and some clues will be provided on Instagram and Facebook that morning. Check them out at facebook.com/Vineyardconfections and instagram.com/vineyardconfections.

Join Miss Lani in her winter children’s art workshops. Wednesdays from 3:15 to 5:30 pm has the theme of “Being Pablo: Picasso Inspirations.” Thursdays from 3:15 to 5:30 pm is “Fierce and Fragile,” in which children can capture the beauty of endangered species, with a special emphasis on big cats, such as cheetahs, snow leopards, and pumas. On Saturdays from 1 to 3:30 pm, the art workshop honors the fragility and preciousness of our world by painting tributes from the heart. For more information about the classes or the curriculum, call Miss Lani at 774-563-3069, or email shastinaart@gmail.com.

Martha’s Vineyard Film Society is proud to continue its collaboration with the Featherstone Arts Center in curating the Feldman Family Artspace’s annual exhibits. Featherstone reviews submissions and selects artists to display work at the Film Center, subsequently working with each artist to coordinate their shows. The exhibits for 2024 are as follows: March 11 through April 7, Phree Claudio; April 8 through 28, Tachina Rudman-Young; April 29 through May 19, David Joseph; May 23 through June 9, Vineyard Conservation Society’s “The Art of Conservation”; June 10 through July 7, Harriet Bernstein; July 8 through August 4, the Gretchen V. Feldman Collection; August 5 through Sept. 8, Jerry Prettyman; Sept. 9 through Oct. 6, Billy Hoff; Oct. 7 through Nov. 3, Kristen Park; Nov. 4 through Dec. 1, Alex Elvin; and Dec. 2 through Jan. 5, 2025, Julien Jarreau.

Anyone interested in purchasing a piece of art displayed at the Film Center should contact Ann at the Featherstone Center for the Arts, at 508-693-1850. All works will remain hanging throughout the duration of the shows. Each artist has agreed to donate a portion of the purchase price of any artworks sold during the show to the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society and Featherstone.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard is sponsoring a candidate forum on March 23, from 2 to 4 pm, at the Edgartown library. The public is invited to attend and listen to Edgartown candidates as they present their positions. All candidates and voters are invited to attend. The League is a nonpartisan organization that promotes active and informed citizen participation in government, in voting, and in influencing public policy through education and advocacy. For a list of seats up for election in Edgartown, please visit edgartown-ma.us/departments/town-clerk.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, brought to you by Circuit Arts, is happening this week, with a plethora of films available for your viewing at different locations. For details, schedules, and tickets, check out their website at tmvff.org/2024festivaltickets.

The Edgartown library will be closed from Tuesday, April 2, through Saturday, April 6, while the staff attend a library conference. They apologize for any inconvenience.

I was very sorry to read the news that Jerry Grant passed away on March 14. He was such a kind man, and will be remembered fondly. My thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time.

That’s all for now. Have a good week. And remember to be kind. People you meet may need your random act of kindness to help lift their spirits. We never really know what others may be going through, and kindness can only help.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.