Yes, it may be cold, but if you dress warmly, you can still get outside and enjoy a lovely walk. Join the Town Walkers for a morning stroll, and get your steps in while socializing and appreciating the beauty of the Island. Meet other walkers on the deck of the Tisbury Council on Aging at 9 am, then head across the street to walk a loop. The terrain is slightly hilly, and can be uneven in places. Wear walking shoes, and don’t forget your water bottle. Weekdays, 9 am.